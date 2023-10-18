HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT) Short Interest Update

HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 145,800 shares, an increase of 7.7% from the September 15th total of 135,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of HBT Financial by 10.9% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in HBT Financial by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of HBT Financial by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of HBT Financial by 20.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in HBT Financial by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. 24.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HBT Financial Stock Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:HBT traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.07. 23,260 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,035. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $575.53 million, a P/E ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.62 and a 200 day moving average of $18.63. HBT Financial has a twelve month low of $16.33 and a twelve month high of $23.49.

HBT Financial Announces Dividend

HBT Financial ( NASDAQ:HBT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.02). HBT Financial had a return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 26.76%. The company had revenue of $66.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that HBT Financial will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 7th. HBT Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of HBT Financial from $19.00 to $19.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th.

HBT Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities in Central and Northeastern Illinois, and Eastern Iowa. The company's deposits accounts consist of noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposits, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

