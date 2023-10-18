HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) Short Interest Down 7.4% in September

HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,120,000 shares, a decline of 7.4% from the September 15th total of 1,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 15.7 days. Approximately 18.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in HCI Group by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 468 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of HCI Group by 112.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 485 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCI Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $383,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of HCI Group by 1,807.1% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of HCI Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. 65.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HCI. StockNews.com began coverage on HCI Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Compass Point lifted their price objective on HCI Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of HCI Group in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on HCI Group in a research note on Friday, August 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.00.

HCI traded down $0.62 on Wednesday, hitting $59.27. 86,315 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,279. HCI Group has a twelve month low of $27.65 and a twelve month high of $70.00. The company has a market cap of $509.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.28 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.95.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $127.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.85 million. HCI Group had a negative return on equity of 10.06% and a negative net margin of 4.30%. On average, equities analysts predict that HCI Group will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners, fire, flood, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants for properties, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

