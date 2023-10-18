HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTCR) Short Interest Update

HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTCR – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 49,600 shares, an increase of 10.0% from the September 15th total of 45,100 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 25,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of HeartCore Enterprises from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th.

Shares of HTCR traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.92. The stock had a trading volume of 17,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 673,902. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.23. HeartCore Enterprises has a one year low of $0.78 and a one year high of $3.43. The firm has a market cap of $19.07 million, a PE ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

HeartCore Enterprises (NASDAQ:HTCR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $5.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 million. HeartCore Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 25.75% and a negative net margin of 13.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HeartCore Enterprises will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in HeartCore Enterprises stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTCR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 37,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.21% of HeartCore Enterprises as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

HeartCore Enterprises, Inc, a software development company, provides Software as a Service solutions to enterprise customers in Japan and internationally. Its customer experience management platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as other tools and integrations, which enable companies to enhance the customer experience and drive engagement.

