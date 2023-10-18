Heidelberg Materials (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $15.79

Heidelberg Materials AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.79 and traded as low as $15.57. Heidelberg Materials shares last traded at $15.61, with a volume of 18,196 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HDELY. HSBC raised shares of Heidelberg Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Heidelberg Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Heidelberg Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.50.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Heidelberg Materials AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products; natural stone aggregates, including sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as to produce precast concrete parts, such as stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

