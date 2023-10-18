Heritage NOLA Bancorp (OTCMKTS:HRGG) Shares Up 0.2%

Heritage NOLA Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HRGG – Get Free Report) shot up 0.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $18.38 and last traded at $18.30. 600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 3,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.25.

Heritage NOLA Bancorp Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.14 and a 200 day moving average of $14.24.

Heritage NOLA Bancorp Company Profile

Heritage NOLA Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Heritage Bank of St. Tammany that provides various financial services. Its deposit accounts include non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises one- to four-family residential real estate loans; commercial real estate loans; construction and land loans; home equity lines and consumer loans; and other business loans.

