Hermez Network (HEZ) Price Tops $4.49 on Exchanges

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 18th. One Hermez Network token can now be purchased for about $4.49 or 0.00015906 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. Hermez Network has a market capitalization of $164.22 million and $5,018.76 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Hermez Network alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00007210 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00020526 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00014603 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,264.66 or 1.00017709 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00013023 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000073 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000573 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002237 BTC.

Hermez Network Profile

Hermez Network is a token. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io.

Buying and Selling Hermez Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.5195309 USD and is down -0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $11,931.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hermez Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hermez Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hermez Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hermez Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.