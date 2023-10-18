HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) Shares Up 2.5%

Shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) shot up 2.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $57.21 and last traded at $57.15. 477,865 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 2,288,051 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DINO shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on HF Sinclair in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on HF Sinclair from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Mizuho cut their target price on HF Sinclair from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on HF Sinclair from $68.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on HF Sinclair from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.54.

HF Sinclair Stock Up 2.4 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.35. The company has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a PE ratio of 4.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.33. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 6.87%. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. Research analysts expect that HF Sinclair Co. will post 10.16 EPS for the current year.

HF Sinclair Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling at HF Sinclair

In related news, EVP Valerie Pompa sold 5,000 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $284,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,217 shares in the company, valued at $1,150,145.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of HF Sinclair

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DINO. Campion Asset Management boosted its position in HF Sinclair by 2.6% during the second quarter. Campion Asset Management now owns 7,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in HF Sinclair by 9.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 1.0% in the third quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 21,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 9.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 1.6% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. 89.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HF Sinclair Company Profile

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

