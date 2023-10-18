HSS Hire Group (LON:HSS) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $12.59

HSS Hire Group plc (LON:HSS – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 12.59 ($0.15) and traded as low as GBX 11 ($0.13). HSS Hire Group shares last traded at GBX 11.15 ($0.14), with a volume of 146,863 shares traded.

HSS Hire Group Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 12.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 13.46. The company has a market capitalization of £77.90 million, a P/E ratio of 368.33 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.99, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

HSS Hire Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.18 ($0.00) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.72%. HSS Hire Group’s dividend payout ratio is 3,333.33%.

HSS Hire Group Company Profile

HSS Hire Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides tool and equipment hire, and related services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through Rental and Related Revenue; and Services segments. It offers tools and equipment, including powered access and power generation equipment; and engages in the resale of fuel and other consumables, as well as provision of transport and other ancillary services.

