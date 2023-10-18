HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,020,000 shares, a drop of 7.3% from the September 15th total of 1,100,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 511,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Shares of HUBS stock traded down $23.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $445.13. The company had a trading volume of 864,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,761. HubSpot has a 52-week low of $249.99 and a 52-week high of $581.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $502.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $493.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The company has a market capitalization of $22.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.71 and a beta of 1.59.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.27). HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 11.28% and a negative net margin of 10.51%. The company had revenue of $529.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.45 million. Equities research analysts forecast that HubSpot will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 766 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.43, for a total value of $436,183.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,729,604.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other HubSpot news, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.43, for a total transaction of $436,183.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,729,604.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.76, for a total transaction of $4,315,960.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 578,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $293,676,197.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 39,467 shares of company stock worth $20,023,101 in the last three months. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in HubSpot during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of HubSpot in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 1,100.0% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 72 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 630.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 73 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 60.5% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 61 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HUBS shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of HubSpot from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $600.00 to $520.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Argus raised their price target on shares of HubSpot from $550.00 to $604.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $620.00 price target on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of HubSpot from $485.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of HubSpot from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $540.88.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

