Hudock Inc. Acquires 127 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 103,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 6.4% of Hudock Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $27,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1,428.6% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IJH traded down $3.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $246.56. 427,379 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,262,610. The stock has a market cap of $68.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $224.00 and a twelve month high of $273.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $255.25 and a 200 day moving average of $254.50.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.