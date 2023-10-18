Hudock Inc. Acquires 127 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 103,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 6.4% of Hudock Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $27,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1,428.6% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000.
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA:IJH traded down $3.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $246.56. 427,379 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,262,610. The stock has a market cap of $68.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $224.00 and a twelve month high of $273.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $255.25 and a 200 day moving average of $254.50.
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile
Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).
