Hudock Inc. Acquires 1,587 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 126.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,844 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the quarter. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.0% in the second quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $382,000. Blue Fin Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.4% in the second quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 9,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,603,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 5.5% during the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 48,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeworth LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 215,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.44, for a total transaction of $130,169,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,768,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,404,028,326.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 215,000 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.44, for a total value of $130,169,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,768,810 shares in the company, valued at $60,404,028,326.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 1,148 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.98, for a total transaction of $678,445.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,586,004.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 908,246 shares of company stock valued at $21,078,990,577. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of LLY traded up $1.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $610.07. 623,987 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,029,515. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $309.20 and a 52-week high of $629.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $561.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $476.24. The firm has a market cap of $579.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.33.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LLY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $408.00 to $615.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $360.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $540.09.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

