Hudock Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Hudock Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 205.2% in the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $1.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $214.59. 1,050,942 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,968,154. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $218.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.89. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $182.29 and a 1 year high of $228.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $302.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

