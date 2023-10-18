Humanscape (HUM) 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $2.76 Million

Humanscape (HUM) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 18th. One Humanscape token can currently be bought for $0.0652 or 0.00000230 BTC on major exchanges. Humanscape has a total market cap of $7.34 million and $2.76 million worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Humanscape has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Humanscape Token Profile

Humanscape’s genesis date was August 14th, 2019. Humanscape’s total supply is 1,084,734,273 tokens and its circulating supply is 112,500,000 tokens. The official message board for Humanscape is medium.com/humanscape-ico. Humanscape’s official website is humanscape.io. Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @hippocrat_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Humanscape is https://reddit.com/r/humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Humanscape Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The blockchain of Humanscape consists of HUM Tokens (HUM), the basic unit for transactions; HUM Points (HP), points used within in the community; and HUM Donations (HD), points used for donations. In addition, Activity Index, Donation Index and User Score affect the token utilities. The token model of Humanscape is based on the STEEM model, which is evaluated as one of the most innovative among blockchain-based communities and has been optimized to suit the needs of patient communities.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humanscape directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Humanscape should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Humanscape using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

