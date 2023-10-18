Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 592,700 shares, a growth of 6.5% from the September 15th total of 556,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 250,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HII has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $217.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $250.00 to $247.00 in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $231.43.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on HII

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Performance

Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $223.01. 259,876 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 331,603. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $214.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.26. The firm has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.66. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a 1-year low of $188.51 and a 1-year high of $260.02.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.13. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 4.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries will post 14.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is currently 38.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Chad N. Boudreaux sold 1,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.38, for a total transaction of $350,416.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,210 shares in the company, valued at $3,306,349.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Chad N. Boudreaux sold 1,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.38, for a total value of $350,416.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,306,349.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 1,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total value of $304,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,135,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,482 shares of company stock worth $768,152 over the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Huntington Ingalls Industries

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HII. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 98,059.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 736,198 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $167,559,000 after buying an additional 735,448 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 133.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,285,139 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $296,456,000 after buying an additional 735,356 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 445.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 459,847 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $95,198,000 after buying an additional 375,553 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 820.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 321,817 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,352,000 after buying an additional 286,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 50.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 638,575 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $132,198,000 after buying an additional 215,385 shares in the last quarter. 89.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.