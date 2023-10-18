Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) Short Interest Update

Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 197,400 shares, an increase of 10.0% from the September 15th total of 179,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 118,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Huron Consulting Group Stock Down 2.1 %
Shares of HURN traded down $2.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $101.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,149. The business has a fifty day moving average of $101.08 and a 200 day moving average of $89.80. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 0.52. Huron Consulting Group has a 1 year low of $66.51 and a 1 year high of $107.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.
Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.40. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 5.64%. The company had revenue of $346.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Huron Consulting Group will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HURN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 57.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,621,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,291,000 after purchasing an additional 589,297 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 351.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 688,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,973,000 after purchasing an additional 535,936 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 1,758.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 397,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,789,000 after purchasing an additional 376,523 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the fourth quarter worth about $13,300,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 832.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 132,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 118,354 shares during the period. 92.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on HURN. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Huron Consulting Group from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Huron Consulting Group from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Benchmark increased their price objective on Huron Consulting Group from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Huron Consulting Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; financial advisory; software products; and digital solutions, spanning technology and analytic-related services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, public, children's and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.
