Hurricane Energy (LON:HUR) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.79

Hurricane Energy plc (LON:HUR – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 7.79 ($0.10) and traded as high as GBX 7.92 ($0.10). Hurricane Energy shares last traded at GBX 7.79 ($0.10), with a volume of 15,350,439 shares trading hands.
Hurricane Energy Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of £155.02 million, a PE ratio of 194.75, a PEG ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.96, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 7.79 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 7.62.
About Hurricane Energy
Hurricane Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, appraises, and develops hydrocarbon resources from fractured basement reservoirs on the United Kingdom Continental Shelf, West of Shetland. Its licenses focused on the Rona Ridge; and assets comprise Lancaster, Lincoln, Halifax, and Warwick Crest.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Hurricane Energy
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Dollar Tree Won’t Be Trading At a Discount For Much Longer
- Why Consider Investing in Nanotechnology Stocks
- ASML Holding is a Great Buy but at a Cheaper Price
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Oversold and Overextended, Abbott Laboratories is a Great Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Hurricane Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hurricane Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.