Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,530,000 shares, a growth of 6.8% from the September 15th total of 4,240,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 707,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.4 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $136.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. 22nd Century Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $149.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.22.

Insider Transactions at Hyatt Hotels

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hyatt Hotels

In other news, Director Richard C. Tuttle acquired 1,250 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $104.49 per share, with a total value of $130,612.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 35,877 shares in the company, valued at $3,748,787.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, Director Susan D. Kronick sold 1,508 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.99, for a total value of $176,420.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,624,263.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Richard C. Tuttle purchased 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $104.49 per share, for a total transaction of $130,612.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 35,877 shares in the company, valued at $3,748,787.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 22.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 256,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,472,000 after purchasing an additional 95,574 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,214,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. Institutional investors own 46.03% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE H traded down $1.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $105.45. The company had a trading volume of 796,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 843,067. The company has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a PE ratio of 26.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Hyatt Hotels has a one year low of $84.63 and a one year high of $127.80.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 13.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

Hyatt Hotels Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. Hyatt Hotels’s payout ratio is 14.63%.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

Featured Stories

