Hydropothecary (CVE:THCX) Trading 6.6% Higher

The Hydropothecary Corporation (CVE:THCX – Get Free Report) traded up 6.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$5.37 and last traded at C$5.30. 5,381,444 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 129% from the average session volume of 2,350,245 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.97.

Hydropothecary Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$5.30 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.30.

Hydropothecary Company Profile

The Hydropothecary Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes medical marijuana products. The company is headquartered in Gatineau, Canada.

