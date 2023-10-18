IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC) Short Interest Update

IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,860,000 shares, a growth of 6.3% from the September 15th total of 1,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 597,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

IAC Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IAC traded down $1.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.28. 543,138 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 692,621. IAC has a fifty-two week low of $41.52 and a fifty-two week high of $69.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.64. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 1.23.

Get IAC alerts:

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76). IAC had a net margin of 5.56% and a negative return on equity of 4.67%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IAC will post -2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on IAC shares. StockNews.com raised shares of IAC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of IAC from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of IAC from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of IAC from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of IAC from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.93.

View Our Latest Research Report on IAC

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in IAC by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IAC by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of IAC by 161.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 7,707 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IAC in the 1st quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IAC by 98.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 7,406 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

About IAC

(Get Free Report)

IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.