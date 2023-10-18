IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Sets New 1-Year Low at $196.77

IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $196.77 and last traded at $196.93, with a volume of 615771 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $203.19.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IEX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IDEX in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of IDEX from $243.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of IDEX in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of IDEX in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of IDEX from $214.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $234.08.

The firm has a market capitalization of $14.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $215.60 and its 200-day moving average is $213.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.07. IDEX had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 20.69%. The business had revenue of $846.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $852.28 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. IDEX’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.12%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IDEX by 34.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of IDEX during the first quarter worth $1,058,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of IDEX by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in IDEX by 3.5% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 16,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,110,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in IDEX by 24.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 82,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,877,000 after purchasing an additional 16,117 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

