IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC) Short Interest Update

IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 64,800 shares, a growth of 9.3% from the September 15th total of 59,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IES in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Get IES alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on IES

IES Stock Performance

IESC traded down $1.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.77. The company had a trading volume of 24,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,852. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 1.26. IES has a twelve month low of $27.68 and a twelve month high of $76.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.31.

IES (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $584.40 million during the quarter. IES had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 20.69%.

Insider Transactions at IES

In other news, VP Mary K. Newman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.72, for a total transaction of $139,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,180,359.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 59.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IES

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of IES by 209.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of IES by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of IES during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of IES by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 946 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of IES by 172.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

IES Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IES Holdings, Inc designs and installs integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. Its Commercial & Industrial segment offers electrical and mechanical design, construction, and maintenance services for office buildings, manufacturing facilities, data centers, chemical plants, refineries, wind farms, solar facilities, municipal infrastructures, and health care facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.