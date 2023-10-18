iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF) Shares Sold by Precision Wealth Strategies LLC

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC trimmed its position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF – Free Report) by 5.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,488 shares during the quarter. iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF were worth $1,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 22.1% during the first quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000.

Get iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF alerts:

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:DBMF traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $29.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,679. iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a 52-week low of $25.63 and a 52-week high of $35.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $740.08 million, a P/E ratio of 24.50 and a beta of -0.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.23 and a 200-day moving average of $27.41.

About iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF

The iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (DBMF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Goldman Sachs Hedge Fund VIP index. The fund aims to emulate the performance of a group of CTA hedge funds. The funds model allocates weights to derivatives selected by the funds active managers. DBMF was launched on May 8, 2019 and is managed by iM.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.