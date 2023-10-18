Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2.97

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.97 and traded as high as $2.97. Independence Contract Drilling shares last traded at $2.95, with a volume of 18,387 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Independence Contract Drilling in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Independence Contract Drilling alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Independence Contract Drilling

Independence Contract Drilling Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.92. The company has a market capitalization of $41.27 million, a PE ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 4.84.

Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $56.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.60 million. Independence Contract Drilling had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a negative return on equity of 1.64%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Independence Contract Drilling

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Independence Contract Drilling by 9,952.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,539 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 7,464 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Independence Contract Drilling in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Independence Contract Drilling in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Independence Contract Drilling in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Independence Contract Drilling by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,206 shares in the last quarter. 38.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Independence Contract Drilling Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. The company constructs, owns, and operates a fleet of pad-optimal, superspec AC powered rigs, and additional idle AC rigs in the Permian Basin and the Haynesville Shale.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Contract Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Contract Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.