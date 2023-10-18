Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) Short Interest Update

Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 224,800 shares, a decrease of 8.4% from the September 15th total of 245,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 123,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insider Transactions at Information Services Group

In related news, CEO Michael P. Connors sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,497,242 shares of the company's stock, valued at $27,486,210. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael P. Connors sold 6,589 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $32,945.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,256,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,282,265. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 315,277 shares of company stock valued at $1,583,879 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Information Services Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Riverwater Partners LLC increased its stake in Information Services Group by 87.8% in the 3rd quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 63,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 29,844 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in Information Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Information Services Group by 104.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 7,577 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Information Services Group by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 111,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 9,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Information Services Group by 875.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 272,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 244,418 shares in the last quarter. 73.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

III has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Information Services Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James upgraded Information Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Information Services Group in a research report on Monday, August 7th.

Information Services Group Stock Performance

III traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,101. Information Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.15 and a fifty-two week high of $5.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.92 million, a PE ratio of 13.50, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.03.

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $74.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.16 million. Information Services Group had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 18.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Information Services Group will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Information Services Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were paid a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Information Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.25%.

About Information Services Group

Information Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology research and advisory company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital transformation services, including automation, cloud, and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk; network carrier; technology strategy and operations design; change management; and market intelligence and technology research and analysis services.

