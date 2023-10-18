Insider Selling: Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) Director Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.95, for a total transaction of $68,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,023.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Braze Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ BRZE traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $46.54. 758,895 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 767,782. Braze, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.53 and a 52 week high of $50.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.67. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of -32.76 and a beta of 0.99.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.09. Braze had a negative return on equity of 29.85% and a negative net margin of 33.51%. The firm had revenue of $115.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.47 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Braze, Inc. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Braze

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Braze by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,992,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,200,000 after purchasing an additional 880,451 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Braze by 27.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,078,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,219,000 after buying an additional 662,837 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Braze by 296.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,604,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,050,000 after buying an additional 1,947,831 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Braze by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,376,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,054,000 after acquiring an additional 263,250 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Braze by 12,400.1% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 852,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,454,000 after acquiring an additional 845,194 shares during the last quarter. 49.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRZE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Braze from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Braze from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Braze in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Braze from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Braze from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.47.

Braze Company Profile

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

Featured Stories

