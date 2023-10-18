Insider Selling: HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Insider Sells 8,500 Shares of Stock

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.66, for a total value of $3,890,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 560,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,473,579.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Brian Halligan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 19th, Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.55, for a total value of $4,305,675.00.

On Tuesday, August 15th, Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.76, for a total value of $4,315,960.00.

Shares of NYSE HUBS traded down $23.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $445.13. 864,197 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 602,761. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. HubSpot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $249.99 and a twelve month high of $581.40. The company has a market cap of $22.26 billion, a PE ratio of -107.71 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $502.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $493.81.

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $529.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.45 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 11.28% and a negative net margin of 10.51%. Research analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBS. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in HubSpot by 30.2% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,851 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,030,000 after purchasing an additional 4,374 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in HubSpot by 51.0% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 61,795 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,495,000 after purchasing an additional 20,882 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot in the first quarter worth $482,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot in the first quarter worth $768,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HUBS. Barclays increased their price target on HubSpot from $425.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. UBS Group increased their target price on HubSpot from $550.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on HubSpot from $536.00 to $596.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on HubSpot from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $540.88.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

