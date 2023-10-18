Insider Selling: Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Director Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Free Report) Director William Hoffman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total value of $1,432,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 992,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,821,817.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

William Hoffman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 15th, William Hoffman sold 25,000 shares of Inari Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.74, for a total transaction of $1,668,500.00.

Shares of NARI stock traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $56.80. The company had a trading volume of 551,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 778,448. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of -191.89 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.30 and its 200 day moving average is $62.90. Inari Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.59 and a fifty-two week high of $83.84.

Inari Medical ( NASDAQ:NARI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.18. Inari Medical had a negative return on equity of 3.80% and a negative net margin of 3.66%. The company had revenue of $119.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Inari Medical, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Inari Medical by 46.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,626,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,313 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Inari Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,924,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Inari Medical by 132.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,863,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,073,000 after buying an additional 1,060,839 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Inari Medical by 400.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,273,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,952,000 after buying an additional 1,019,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Inari Medical by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,385,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,271,000 after buying an additional 733,738 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

NARI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Inari Medical from $105.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Inari Medical from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Inari Medical in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Inari Medical in a report on Thursday, August 3rd.

Inari Medical, Inc builds minimally invasive, novel, and catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy systems for the specific disease states in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels for treatment of deep vein thrombosis and peripheral thrombus; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system to remove large clots from large vessels in the peripheral vasculature for treating pulmonary embolism and other complex venous thromboembolism cases.

