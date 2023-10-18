Insider Selling: Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) CFO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Free Report) CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.89, for a total transaction of $58,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 415,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,444,903.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Christopher John Nielsen also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Redfin alerts:

On Friday, September 15th, Christopher John Nielsen sold 10,000 shares of Redfin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.42, for a total value of $84,200.00.

Redfin Trading Down 7.4 %

RDFN stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.28. The company had a trading volume of 4,415,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,551,130. The stock has a market cap of $601.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 2.45. Redfin Co. has a 52 week low of $3.08 and a 52 week high of $17.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Redfin ( NASDAQ:RDFN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $275.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.70 million. Redfin had a negative net margin of 14.29% and a negative return on equity of 616.23%. The firm’s revenue was down 54.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.73) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Redfin Co. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RDFN. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Redfin during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in Redfin by 3,238.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 3,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Redfin in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Redfin in the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Redfin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors own 78.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on RDFN shares. Gordon Haskett raised Redfin from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Redfin from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Redfin from $8.60 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. DA Davidson raised shares of Redfin from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $8.50 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Redfin from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Redfin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.19.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Redfin

Redfin Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; and originates and sells mortgages.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Redfin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redfin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.