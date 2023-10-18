Insider Selling: Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) COO Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) COO Margaret A. Horn sold 25,000 shares of Revolution Medicines stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total transaction of $848,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 96,960 shares in the company, valued at $3,291,792. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Revolution Medicines Trading Down 5.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RVMD traded down $1.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.50. The company had a trading volume of 2,153,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,293,621. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a one year low of $17.47 and a one year high of $35.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.87 and a beta of 1.41.

Get Revolution Medicines alerts:

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $3.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 million. Revolution Medicines had a negative net margin of 1,003.36% and a negative return on equity of 36.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 58.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.82) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Revolution Medicines

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines in the second quarter worth about $39,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Revolution Medicines by 68.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Revolution Medicines during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 77.3% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 76.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RVMD. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Revolution Medicines in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Revolution Medicines from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Revolution Medicines from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.57.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on RVMD

About Revolution Medicines

(Get Free Report)

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, develops therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic tumors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Revolution Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolution Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.