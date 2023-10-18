Insider Selling: Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) CAO Sells 6,980 Shares of Stock

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 6,980 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.59, for a total value of $66,938.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 309,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,971,317.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Rebecca Morrow also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Snap alerts:

On Monday, September 18th, Rebecca Morrow sold 1,244 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.87, for a total value of $11,034.28.

On Wednesday, August 16th, Rebecca Morrow sold 678 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total value of $6,346.08.

Snap Price Performance

SNAP stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.61. 19,244,970 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,847,691. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.16. The stock has a market cap of $15.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.41 and a beta of 1.29. Snap Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.33 and a fifty-two week high of $13.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a current ratio of 5.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Snap

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.01. Snap had a negative return on equity of 36.83% and a negative net margin of 30.19%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Research analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNAP. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Snap by 72.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 3,556 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Snap by 28.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Snap by 9.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 23,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Snap by 0.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 786,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,305,000 after acquiring an additional 5,182 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Snap during the first quarter valued at about $3,216,000. 44.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SNAP shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Snap from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Snap from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Snap from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Snap from $7.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Snap in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.25.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Snap

Snap Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.