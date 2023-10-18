Insider Selling: TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP) CFO Sells 22,184 Shares of Stock

TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP – Get Free Report) CFO Eric R. Tapia sold 22,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.07, for a total transaction of $23,736.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,344.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

TuSimple Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of TuSimple stock traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $1.01. The stock had a trading volume of 739,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,053,191. TuSimple Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $6.73. The stock has a market cap of $231.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.64.

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.42. TuSimple had a negative net margin of 8,526.32% and a negative return on equity of 41.29%. The firm had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that TuSimple Holdings Inc. will post -1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in TuSimple in the first quarter worth $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in TuSimple by 1,183.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 4,096 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in TuSimple during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in TuSimple by 195.5% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 3,460 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in TuSimple during the second quarter valued at $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.07% of the company’s stock.

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and Asia-Pacific region. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

