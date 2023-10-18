Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $198.23

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$198.23 and traded as high as C$200.72. Intact Financial shares last traded at C$199.73, with a volume of 363,353 shares.

Several analysts recently commented on IFC shares. TD Securities set a C$220.00 target price on shares of Intact Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. National Bankshares set a C$230.00 target price on shares of Intact Financial and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Desjardins set a C$225.00 target price on shares of Intact Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. CIBC set a C$225.00 target price on shares of Intact Financial and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$224.00 to C$221.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$220.36.

The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.29. The company has a market capitalization of C$35.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$196.80 and its 200 day moving average price is C$198.29.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.54 by C($0.24). The firm had revenue of C$5.49 billion for the quarter. Intact Financial had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 6.62%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intact Financial Co. will post 13.9964961 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Intact Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.71%.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner-occupied residences, and seasonal residences, as well as travel insurance.

