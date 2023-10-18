Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Insider Thomas Aj Frank Sells 13,188 Shares

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 13,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.34, for a total transaction of $1,138,651.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 641,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,370,878.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Thomas Aj Frank also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 13th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 13,188 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.22, for a total value of $1,123,881.36.

On Wednesday, October 11th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 12,827 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total value of $1,121,592.88.

On Monday, October 9th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 13,189 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.84, for a total value of $1,171,710.76.

On Friday, October 6th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 15,024 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.47, for a total value of $1,344,197.28.

On Wednesday, October 4th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 13,188 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.52, for a total transaction of $1,141,025.76.

On Monday, October 2nd, Thomas Aj Frank sold 13,188 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.12, for a total transaction of $1,135,750.56.

On Friday, September 29th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 13,188 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.88, for a total transaction of $1,145,773.44.

On Wednesday, September 27th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 13,188 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.68, for a total transaction of $1,156,323.84.

On Monday, September 25th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 13,188 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total value of $1,157,906.40.

On Friday, September 22nd, Thomas Aj Frank sold 12,827 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.30, for a total value of $1,132,624.10.

IBKR stock traded down $3.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $82.89. 4,105,631 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,032,635. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $90.16 and its 200-day moving average is $84.20. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.23 and a 12 month high of $95.59. The company has a market cap of $34.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.79.

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.04. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 4.41% and a net margin of 8.14%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. Interactive Brokers Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IBKR. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the first quarter worth $26,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 45.4% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. 21.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.43.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in routing, executing, and processing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

