Interactive Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 293 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Interactive Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 293 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares comprises about 1.5% of Interactive Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Interactive Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.2% in the first quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.4% during the first quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,880,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% during the first quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 5,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. True Capital Management increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.3% during the first quarter. True Capital Management now owns 1,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% during the first quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 5,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 40.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

GLD traded up $2.97 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $181.26. 10,262,891 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,152,909. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $150.57 and a twelve month high of $191.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $176.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.55.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.