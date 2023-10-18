Interactive Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 442 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Interactive Financial Advisors Inc. cut its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 442 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.8% of Interactive Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Interactive Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 86,252.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 200,102,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,497,927,000 after purchasing an additional 199,871,215 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,080,437,000 after acquiring an additional 136,727,341 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 207.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,348,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,485,238,000 after acquiring an additional 28,582,775 shares during the period. Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 7,694,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,893,680,000 after acquiring an additional 283,105 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $4.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $396.46. 3,371,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,855,779. The company’s 50 day moving average is $403.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $397.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $317.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $334.13 and a 52 week high of $422.15.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

