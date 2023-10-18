International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) Short Interest Update

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,680,000 shares, an increase of 6.3% from the September 15th total of 1,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 546,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Seaways

In other news, CAO James D. Small III sold 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 75,217 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,008,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas D. Wheat sold 8,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $368,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,902 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,375,492. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,500 shares of company stock worth $1,551,545. Insiders own 2.00% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of International Seaways

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,465,109 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,511,000 after acquiring an additional 64,562 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of International Seaways by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,365,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $118,238,000 after purchasing an additional 43,736 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of International Seaways by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,023,467 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $115,613,000 after purchasing an additional 94,606 shares during the last quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE increased its position in shares of International Seaways by 2,495.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 1,797,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its position in shares of International Seaways by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,331,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,911,000 after purchasing an additional 6,137 shares during the last quarter. 63.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Seaways Price Performance

NYSE INSW traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $45.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 542,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,025. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. International Seaways has a 1 year low of $33.04 and a 1 year high of $53.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.07.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The transportation company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $292.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.66 million. International Seaways had a return on equity of 42.76% and a net margin of 57.03%. On average, equities research analysts predict that International Seaways will post 10.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Seaways Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.39%. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on INSW shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on International Seaways from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on International Seaways from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut International Seaways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.20.

About International Seaways

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. It serves independent and state-owned oil companies, oil traders, refinery operators, and international government entities.

