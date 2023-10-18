Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 843,675 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 31% from the previous session’s volume of 644,239 shares.The stock last traded at $22.00 and had previously closed at $22.01.

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.27.

Institutional Trading of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PZA. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 26.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,759,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,378,000 after purchasing an additional 6,524,601 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,966,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,238,000 after purchasing an additional 34,890 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 95.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,996,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,113,000 after purchasing an additional 975,094 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 43.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,906,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,988,000 after purchasing an additional 573,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,768,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,564,000 after buying an additional 258,614 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PZA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade, tax-exempt debt publicly issued by a US state with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PZA was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

