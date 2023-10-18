IQE (LON:IQE) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $20.75

IQE plc (LON:IQE – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 20.75 ($0.25) and traded as low as GBX 15.90 ($0.19). IQE shares last traded at GBX 16.02 ($0.20), with a volume of 1,084,435 shares.

IQE Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £153.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -143.09, a P/E/G ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 17.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 20.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.27, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

IQE Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IQE plc develops, manufactures, and sells advanced semiconductor materials. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Photonics, and CMOS++. It manufactures compound semiconductor wafers or epiwafers using epitaxy process; offers wireless products, including GaAs, GaN, and InP-based technologies, as well as Si and Ge-based epitaxial wafer structures; and supplies GaAs HBTs, pHEMTs, and BiFETs/BiHEMTs for use in consumer mobile handsets, connected devices, 5G network infrastructure, WiFi 6, Bluetooth, and satellite communications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IQE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.