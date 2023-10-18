iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) is LPL Financial LLC’s 8th Largest Position

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,483,138 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,940 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up 1.4% of LPL Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. LPL Financial LLC owned 2.82% of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $1,956,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 118,101.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 145,706,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,244,860,000 after buying an additional 145,582,878 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,847,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,213,258,000 after acquiring an additional 126,709 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,688,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,376,238 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,628,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,281,000 after purchasing an additional 155,398 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,227,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,466,000 after purchasing an additional 159,492 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

NYSEARCA IJH traded down $4.46 on Wednesday, reaching $246.05. The stock had a trading volume of 506,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,263,036. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $224.00 and a 12-month high of $273.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $255.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $254.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.