iShares Environmentally Aware Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:ERET) Short Interest Update

iShares Environmentally Aware Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:ERET – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a growth of 12.3% from the September 15th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.1 days.

iShares Environmentally Aware Real Estate ETF Trading Down 2.2 %

ERET stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.68. 233 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 824. iShares Environmentally Aware Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $22.30 and a 1 year high of $27.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.75 and a 200-day moving average of $24.40.

iShares Environmentally Aware Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The iShares Environmentally Aware Real Estate ETF (ERET) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks an index of real estate companies from developed markets weighted based on a target exposure to green certification, energy efficiency, and level of carbon emission intensity.

