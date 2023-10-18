iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) is Interactive Financial Advisors Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Interactive Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 61.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,420 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF accounts for 2.3% of Interactive Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Interactive Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $3,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EFV. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 8,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 66.1% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 88,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,322,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 13,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 5,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of BATS:EFV traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,359,628 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a twelve month low of $49.15 and a twelve month high of $59.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.07 and a 200 day moving average of $49.29.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

