iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Eukles Asset Management

Eukles Asset Management lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 237 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up about 3.7% of Eukles Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Eukles Asset Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $7,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 131.7% in the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,018.2% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded down $2.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $272.45. The stock had a trading volume of 392,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,368,300. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $207.91 and a fifty-two week high of $286.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $273.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $265.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.50 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

