iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Acquired by Wakefield Asset Management LLLP

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up about 1.2% of Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $3,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 115.0% during the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

IWD traded down $1.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $151.14. The company had a trading volume of 927,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,829,762. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.29. The company has a market cap of $48.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $139.58 and a 12-month high of $164.18.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

