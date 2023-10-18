iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Purchased by Paulson Wealth Management Inc.

Paulson Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 93,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises approximately 6.0% of Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $17,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Defender Capital LLC. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at $411,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at $105,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 38.5% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 29.9% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $2.58 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $172.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,496,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,928,053. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $181.58 and its 200 day moving average is $182.20. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $167.46 and a 1-year high of $199.26.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

