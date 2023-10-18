ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) to Issue Dividend of $0.19

ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 19th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.1887 per share on Wednesday, December 13th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th.

ITV Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS ITVPY opened at $8.32 on Wednesday. ITV has a one year low of $7.22 and a one year high of $11.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.14.

Get ITV alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of ITV from GBX 85 ($1.04) to GBX 82 ($1.00) in a research report on Friday, July 14th.

About ITV

(Get Free Report)

ITV plc, an integrated production, broadcasting, and streaming company, which creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through ITV Studios and Media & Entertainment segments. The ITV Studios segment creates and produces programs and formats that include drama, entertainment, and factual for its own channels and other broadcasters.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ITV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.