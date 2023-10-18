Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) Position Trimmed by Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 238,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,070 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF accounts for about 2.6% of Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF were worth $11,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VNLA. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 11.0% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,841,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,935,000 after acquiring an additional 182,711 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $40,752,000. Sovereign Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. Sovereign Investment Advisors LLC now owns 765,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,542,000 after acquiring an additional 49,353 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 81.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 721,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,483,000 after acquiring an additional 324,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 701,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,488,000 after acquiring an additional 37,031 shares in the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $47.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 212,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,105. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.81. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 12-month low of $47.37 and a 12-month high of $48.80.

About Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF

The Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the 3-Month USD LIBOR index. The fund is an actively-managed fixed income fund that aims to outperform the FTSE 3-Month US Treasury Bill Index by holding a wide range of fixed income securities with an aggregate duration target of 0-2 years.

