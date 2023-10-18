JasmyCoin (JASMY) Price Hits $0.0030 on Exchanges

JasmyCoin (JASMY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 18th. JasmyCoin has a total market cap of $148.00 million and $20.92 million worth of JasmyCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, JasmyCoin has traded down 2.3% against the dollar. One JasmyCoin token can currently be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JasmyCoin Profile

JasmyCoin’s genesis date was April 5th, 2016. JasmyCoin’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 49,039,999,876 tokens. The official website for JasmyCoin is www.jasmy.co.jp/en_company.html. JasmyCoin’s official Twitter account is @jasmymgt and its Facebook page is accessible here.

JasmyCoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “JasmyCoin (JASMY) is a cryptocurrency based on the ERC 20 standard, aimed at building an economic community where data is treated as a personal asset. Developed by Jasmy Inc., it can be used for transferring tokens as proof of value exchange or payment for services. JasmyCoin can be used with an Ethereum-compatible wallet and offers two main services: Secure Knowledge Communicator (SKC) for managing personal data and Smart Guardian (SG) for secure IoT device registration.”

