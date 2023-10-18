JCDecaux (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) Stock Price Up 0.9%

JCDecaux SE (OTCMKTS:JCDXF – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.56 and last traded at $16.56. Approximately 500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 867 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.42.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded JCDecaux from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.05.
Get Our Latest Report on JCDecaux
JCDecaux Stock Performance
About JCDecaux
JCDecaux SE engages in the outdoor advertising activities worldwide. It operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting of street furniture; selling and renting of equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other activities.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than JCDecaux
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Dollar Tree Won’t Be Trading At a Discount For Much Longer
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- ASML Holding is a Great Buy but at a Cheaper Price
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Oversold and Overextended, Abbott Laboratories is a Great Buy
Receive News & Ratings for JCDecaux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JCDecaux and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.