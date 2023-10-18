JCDecaux (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) Stock Price Up 0.9%

JCDecaux SE (OTCMKTS:JCDXF – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.56 and last traded at $16.56. Approximately 500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 867 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.42.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded JCDecaux from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.05.

The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.90.

JCDecaux SE engages in the outdoor advertising activities worldwide. It operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting of street furniture; selling and renting of equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other activities.

