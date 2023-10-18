John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF) Short Interest Down 6.8% in September

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, a decline of 6.8% from the September 15th total of 16,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HPF traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,715. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II has a 12-month low of $13.21 and a 12-month high of $17.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.95.

Get John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II alerts:

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a $0.123 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.14%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 187,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,559,000 after buying an additional 24,809 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 149,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 5,092 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 81,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 15,398 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 61,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 3,452 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.