John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF) Short Interest Down 6.8% in September

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, a decline of 6.8% from the September 15th total of 16,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Price Performance
Shares of NYSE HPF traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,715. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II has a 12-month low of $13.21 and a 12-month high of $17.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.95.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a $0.123 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.14%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Company Profile
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Further Reading
