Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $36.36

Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $36.36 and last traded at $37.44, with a volume of 9830 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.53.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on JMPLY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Johnson Matthey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Barclays increased their price target on Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,080 ($25.41) to GBX 2,130 ($26.02) in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered Johnson Matthey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th.
View Our Latest Analysis on JMPLY
Johnson Matthey Price Performance
About Johnson Matthey
Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Johnson Matthey
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Dollar Tree Won’t Be Trading At a Discount For Much Longer
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- ASML Holding is a Great Buy but at a Cheaper Price
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Oversold and Overextended, Abbott Laboratories is a Great Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Matthey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Matthey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.