Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $36.36

Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $36.36 and last traded at $37.44, with a volume of 9830 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.53.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on JMPLY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Johnson Matthey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Barclays increased their price target on Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,080 ($25.41) to GBX 2,130 ($26.02) in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered Johnson Matthey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.62.

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

